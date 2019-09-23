LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR 2019 WINNERS!
St. Jude Dream Home Grand Prize winner is Ruth Unkel of Kinder.Terry Regan of Westlake won jewelry from Diamond Durrell's.Leslie Rainwater of DeRidder won a Chevrolet Spark LS from Lake Area Chevy Dealers.Kelli Mouton of Lake Charles won a $5,000 Visa gift card from CSE Federal Credit Union.Theresa Brignac of Lake Charles won a reclaimed wood coffee table from Sandra Walkin Furniture.Alicia Rodriguez of Lake Charles won a Stay, Dine, and Golf “Staycation” at The Golden Nugget.Christie Mundy of Lake Charles won a Brizo Artesso SmartTouch Faucet.James Lanthier of Sulphur wins a $10,000 shopping spree at Changing Spaces.
The real winners are all the children who are battling cancer at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Dream Home Giveaway raised $758,307!
