Merryville Police Chief releases more details after reserve officer arrested on rape, drug charges

Every hiring system is not foolproof. From the State Police, to sheriff’s departments, to city police agencies, to small-town community police agencies. Bad apples somehow make it through the cracks. All law enforcement can do is make sure that once that happens, all agencies work together to ensure that person is captured and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Just as what happened in this case. All true police officers and departments believe 100 percent, that someone wearing a badge and committing a crime is even worse than someone who isn’t in law enforcement."