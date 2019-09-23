McNeese moves on from ACU loss

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Despite the Cowboys league opening loss to Abilene Christian on Saturday their offense was able to put up the most yards this season has seen with over 380. South Florida transfer Elijah Mack is a big reason why. The newcomer became McNeese’s first hundred-yard rusher this season after his 125 yards on 18 carries against the Wildcats. Coach Gilbert says every day that goes by his offense continues to develop.
“Really getting to see the consistency and the flash that Elijah can play up to and being able to see what he can potentially be as a running back is nice," head coach Sterlin Gilbert expressed. "I’m excited to see what he was able to go out there and produce. Those kinds of things don’t happen without it being the guys up front though. So I’m also excited about the improvement with our offensive line and just with the things we got going on upfront and what we’ve gotten better with from a scheme standpoint. It was good to set that tone and be able to produce in the run game the way that we want to do.”
McNeese will need to shake off that ACU loss fast because conference play isn’t getting any easier. The Pokes welcome Sam Houston State to town this week, a team they haven’t seen in two seasons.
