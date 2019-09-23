McNeese moves on from ACU loss

“Really getting to see the consistency and the flash that Elijah can play up to and being able to see what he can potentially be as a running back is nice," head coach Sterlin Gilbert expressed. "I’m excited to see what he was able to go out there and produce. Those kinds of things don’t happen without it being the guys up front though. So I’m also excited about the improvement with our offensive line and just with the things we got going on upfront and what we’ve gotten better with from a scheme standpoint. It was good to set that tone and be able to produce in the run game the way that we want to do.”