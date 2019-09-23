Jerry, Karen and Lorenzo all in the Atlantic; only one bears watching for now

It’s important to remember that we are still in a very active part of hurricane season and not to let your guard down just yet, with a few more weeks of activity likely and an atmospheric setup that keeps the Gulf of Mexico a contender as cold fronts that typically begin sweeping through and helping clear the way of tropical mischief have yet to arrive. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know when there is actually a real threat to Southwest Louisiana despite what you may begin seeing appearing in the dark pages of the social media abyss.