FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid, summer-like weather pattern here to stay for a while

The tropics are active with 3 named tropical systems, but there are no threats to SWLA at this time. Jerry is located southwest of Bermuda and could bring tropical storm force winds to that island late Tuesday before it moves out to sea and dissipates. Lorenzo is located way out in the Atlantic just off the coast of Africa, but is expected to turn northward later this week, and that should keep it away from all land areas. Karen has weakened to a depression south of Puerto Rico and it will likely bring a lot of rain to that and other nearby islands. The forecast for Karen by the weekend gets tricky with high pressure building north of the storm which will cause it to stall and possibly become stationary. Some models show Karen eventually moving westward toward Florida but that is subject to change and others show Karen moving little or moving east eventually. At this time Karen poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana, but we will continue to monitor it to see what happens by the weekend.