FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and humid, summer-like weather pattern here to stay for a while

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to the calendar Fall began this morning at 2:50 a.m., not that you can tell any difference in the weather! For Southwest Louisiana it usually takes until at least the first week of October before we see our first true cold front with noticeably cooler temperatures. But hey, that’s not that far away and continue reading to see what the forecast holds…
Monday was a warm and humid day with temperatures topping out in the low 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees. There were a few very isolated showers around too, but these will wind down quickly by sunset if not sooner. Temperatures will gradually fall overnight with lows by Tuesday morning ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.
The forecast Tuesday through Thursday is very similar and should be nearly a carbon copy of Monday. That means it will be warm and humid with lows in the 70s and highs in the low 90s with afternoon heat indices topping out near 100. A few very isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but the chance is only about 10%.
By Friday we should see a little bit more moisture around and that means rain chances will climb slightly to 20%. But it will remain warm and humid with lows in the 70s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
The weekend forecast does not look much different, but we may see a few more showers during the afternoon hours. I do not expect a washout by any means, the chance of rain will be 30% both days. If you have outdoor plans don’t cancel anything, just have an indoor alternative as you always should on a typical summer day.
Next week will not bring any significant changes either, which means it will remain warm and humid. Rain chances may drop back to the 20% range, with any rain most likely to occur in the afternoon hours.
The long-range computer models continue to hint at the idea of a cold front arriving in Southwest Louisiana late next week or next weekend. At this point I do not put a lot of faith in that simply because the models have been showing this for the last week or more in the 10 plus day forecast. Meaning the models know it is fall and eventually a front will arrive, but when remains a big question!
The tropics are active with 3 named tropical systems, but there are no threats to SWLA at this time. Jerry is located southwest of Bermuda and could bring tropical storm force winds to that island late Tuesday before it moves out to sea and dissipates. Lorenzo is located way out in the Atlantic just off the coast of Africa, but is expected to turn northward later this week, and that should keep it away from all land areas. Karen has weakened to a depression south of Puerto Rico and it will likely bring a lot of rain to that and other nearby islands. The forecast for Karen by the weekend gets tricky with high pressure building north of the storm which will cause it to stall and possibly become stationary. Some models show Karen eventually moving westward toward Florida but that is subject to change and others show Karen moving little or moving east eventually. At this time Karen poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana, but we will continue to monitor it to see what happens by the weekend.
Also of note the National Hurricane Center has outlined an area of clouds near the Yucatan of Mexico for possible development over the next few days. However, with high pressure to our east this system will continue moving west toward Mexico and poses no threat to SWLA. Although as Imelda proved, we can never take our eyes off of weak systems and we will continue to monitor things for you so check our forecasts for updates daily.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
