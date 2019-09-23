FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is officially here, but Louisiana weather didn’t get the memo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our forecast for this first day of fall will bring temperatures up well above average but also bring plenty of sunshine in store for the start of our new work week. Temperatures out the door this morning will begin in the 70s with a muggy feel but warm up quickly through the 80s and into the 90s this afternoon. Feels like temperatures will top out around 100, so you’ll need to make sure to pull out the sunglasses for the morning commute.
A nice chance to dry out after last weeks rain as rain won’t be likely much at all this week with the pattern setting up over the region. An upper level ridge of high pressure will establish itself over the southeastern U.S. and direct cold fronts away from Louisiana, deflecting them off to the north and keep temperatures into the 90s each afternoon. The pattern doesn’t change much at all over the next several days, which unfortunately keeps the heat in place but also keeps the tropics open for business which is something we’ll need to pay attention to by next week.
Tropical Storm Karen in Caribbean will push northward over Puerto Rico over the next couple of days and will continue on a northward track in the open waters of the Atlantic through Friday. Beyond this weekend, there is a possibility that Karen gets caught under the ridge of high pressure and steered westward towards the U.S. Some models even bring the storm into the Gulf next week, which is something we have plenty of time to track. For now, we’ll continue to monitor future computer model runs for consistency before confidence that this scenario actually plays out, but Karen is definitely the storm to watch over the next couple of weeks.
Jerry won’t be a threat to land as it stays out in the open waters of the Atlantic, while Tropical Depression Thirteen has formed near the Cape Verde Islands off Africa and could be named Lorenzo later today as it moves towards the WNW in the open waters of the Atlantic. The forecast brings this storm up to a hurricane but at this time poses no threat to the U.S.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.