FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is officially here, but Louisiana weather didn’t get the memo

A nice chance to dry out after last weeks rain as rain won’t be likely much at all this week with the pattern setting up over the region. An upper level ridge of high pressure will establish itself over the southeastern U.S. and direct cold fronts away from Louisiana, deflecting them off to the north and keep temperatures into the 90s each afternoon. The pattern doesn’t change much at all over the next several days, which unfortunately keeps the heat in place but also keeps the tropics open for business which is something we’ll need to pay attention to by next week.