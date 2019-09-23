CPSB: Potential threatening social media post at Barbe High School investigated

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says that they are informing parents and guardians of students at Barbe High School that they have fully investigated a social media post that contains potentially threatening behavior.
The investigation was completed by both the School Board and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department.
According to the School Board this incident, like others in recent weeks, will likely lead to school expulsion and potentially a legal charge for terrorizing.
The School board says that such actions will not be tolerated in the district and ask parents to talk to students about the seriousness of this matter.
