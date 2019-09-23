Changing Seasons Nature Walk Series dates announced

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced several Nature in Focus events as part of its Partners in Parks initiative.
In July 2018 the City of Lake Charles launched its citywide Partners in Parks initiative aimed at investing private and public funds to improve park infrastructure and expand programming.
The Changing Seasons Nature Walk Series will be held twice a month and will alternate between Tuten and Riverside Parks. Participants will have the opportunity to experience the changing seasons of Southwest Louisiana. The main focus of the series will still be on birds, but will also explore the changes in trees, plants and animals living in these natural habits.
All walks will take place from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and are scheduled as follows:
- October 4
- October 17
- November 1
- November 14
- December 6
- December 12.
Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said that the event is free but pre-registration is encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com.
Any individuals that are interested in investing in City parks may do so by visiting www.foundationswla.org.
Tuten Park is located at 3801 Nelson Rd. which is a 24-acre park with natural woods and Riverside Park is located at 1700 Fitzenreiter Rd. and consists of approximately 200 acres of wetland habitat bordering the Calcasieu River.
