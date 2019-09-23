Cameron will rededicate courthouse tomorrow, on anniversary of Hurricane Rita

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Parish of Cameron will rededicate its restored courthouse on the anniversary of Hurricane Rita.
The more-than-eight-decades-old courthouse, built during the Great Depression, has endured the ravages of Hurricanes Audrey, Rita, Ike and other storms — but has reopened after repairs every time.
The rededication ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday on the steps of the courthouse, located at 119 Smith Circle.
The courthouse has been renovated and restored as part of a comprehensive effort to bring its original details back to life while upgrading the building into a 21st-century workplace. New features include a revamped courtroom area and office space.
The event is open the public.
