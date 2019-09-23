Boil advisory issued for areas around Goodman Road in east Lake Charles

A broken water main has caused a boil advisory for Goodman Road, from Goodman Lane south to Broad Street, and the 4200 blocks of Ellis and Thornton that are on district water supply, according to information from the parish. (Source: Google Maps)
September 23, 2019 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 5:05 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A water main break has forced a boil advisory for portions of Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8.

The affected areas include Goodman Road, from Goodman Lane south to Broad Street, and the 4200 blocks of Ellis and Thornton that are on district water supply, according to information from the parish.

The parish recommends residents in the affected area boil water for one full minute (after the water has been brought to a rolling boil) before consumption. This includes water used in fountain drinks.

