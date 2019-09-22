St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway show 10 a.m. Sunday on KPLC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home will be pulled Sunday live on KPLC.
The Giveaway show begins at 10 a.m. right here on KPLC.
If you’re not near a TV, you can watch on this page or at www.kplctv.com/live/
The home on White Oleander Circle West in Graywood, valued at $600,000, is the big prize, but there are several other prizes also being given away, including a Chevrolet Spark LS; a $5,000 Visa gift card; and the winner’s choice of a Forevermark Center of my Universe 1/2 carat diamond pendant or 3/4 carat, 14k men's diamond band in white or yellow gold.
Tune in to see if you won!
