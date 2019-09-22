Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Saints are set to take on the Seahawks today in Seattle as they look to make up for their 27 - 9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.
The Saints were clearly struggling after an injury to Drew Brees took him off the field and its likely that they will be using both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysome Hill to fill his absence in today’s game.
Bridgewater will be the starting quarterback this game, according to ESPN. He was a 2014 first-round draft pick who led the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs in 2015 but suffered a knee injury in 2016. During last weeks game he was 17-for-30 for 165 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.
There is no official timetable for Brees’ recovery but estimates say that he’ll likely be sidelined for about six weeks.
Brees wanted to attend today’s game but says that his doctor advised against him traveling by plane due to possible “swelling and inflammation” that could setback his rehab.
You can watch the game on CBS or listen to the game at AM 1400.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.