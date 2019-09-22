McNeese fights late but falls in SLC opener against ACU, 17-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a defensive battle over at Abilene Christian, the Pokes fell in their first Southland Conference game. McNeese wouldn’t end up seeing the endzone until the fourth quarter after Cody Orgeron connected with Cyron Sutton for the 28-yard score to tie the game up at 10 with under two minutes to play.
ACU would then score on their final drive of the game making it a 17-10 ball game with 13 seconds left to play. McNeese wouldn’t have enough time to respond and as a result, the Pokes suffer their first-ever loss to the Wildcats.
Prior to tonight, the Cowboys were 6-0 all-time against Abilene Christian.
More details to come.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.