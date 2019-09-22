First Alert Forecast: Rain chances decrease as high pressure builds

Out in the tropics we are still watching several areas. The first being Jerry, which is now down to tropical storm force with winds at 65 mph. This is continuing to boomerang out into the Atlantic with no United States impacts, but Bermuda is still included in the cone at this time. We also saw the development of Tropical Storm Karen overnight. Karen is located just west of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west/northwest at 13 mph. This storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is forecast to move more north over the next several days. The current forecast cone has this tropical storm moving north over Puerto Rico and remaining a tropical storm. Uncertainty enters the forecast after that as to weather this storm turns to the northeast or northwest. We’ll have to continue to monitor for changes to the forecast in the coming days. Way across the Atlantic Ocean there is an area of interest moving off of the coast of Africa. This area has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days and we’ll have to watch it as it continues to move to the west/northwest.