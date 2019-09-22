First Alert Forecast: Rain chances decrease as high pressure builds

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Expect the heat to continue through the rest of the afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s closer to the I10 corridor and the low 90s for areas north. We also have a nice breeze out of the southeast helping to keep things feeling nice. We’ve only got a few cloud as high pressure to our east has strengthened and kept us dry. All of those pop up showers and storms are staying to the west along the edge of the high pressure. Overnight we’ll remain clear and dry with temperatures falling into the 70s overnight.
Monday expect much of the same as today with a few coastal showers, but other than that we’ll remain dry during the afternoon. We’ll see temperatures top out in the low 90s with limited cloud cover once again. That breeze is expected to hang out to keep things feeling nice. Overnight temperatures fall into the 70s once again. This pattern continues through mid week before we see high pressure weaken a bit allowing for a slightly better chance for rain during the afternoon. This pattern change comes on Thursday as high pressure weakens and we see a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. Definitely still hit or miss with the majority of SWLA remain dry. Highs top out near 90 thanks to the additional cloud cover.
Friday is looking like the best chance for rain this week with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. This are going to be hit or miss as well. Throw the umbrella in the car just in case you get stuck underneath one of these pockets of rain. That rain chances tapers off through next weekend with just a 10% chance of rain by Sunday. Overall, through the rest of the week we’re going to continue to see above average temperatures as no cold front are in our future just yet. Highs reach the low 90s through the afternoon running about 5 degrees above average and lows remain about 7 degrees above average. Our 8 to 14 day temperature outlook isn’t looking good as we head into the middle of October either as continued above normal temperatures are likely for much of the US.
Out in the tropics we are still watching several areas. The first being Jerry, which is now down to tropical storm force with winds at 65 mph. This is continuing to boomerang out into the Atlantic with no United States impacts, but Bermuda is still included in the cone at this time. We also saw the development of Tropical Storm Karen overnight. Karen is located just west of the Lesser Antilles and is moving west/northwest at 13 mph. This storm has sustained winds of 40 mph and is forecast to move more north over the next several days. The current forecast cone has this tropical storm moving north over Puerto Rico and remaining a tropical storm. Uncertainty enters the forecast after that as to weather this storm turns to the northeast or northwest. We’ll have to continue to monitor for changes to the forecast in the coming days. Way across the Atlantic Ocean there is an area of interest moving off of the coast of Africa. This area has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days and we’ll have to watch it as it continues to move to the west/northwest.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.