Congratulations to the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Givaway

Congratulations to the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway (Source: KPLC)
September 22, 2019 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 11:06 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Congratulations to all the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

Thank you to everyone who participated and helped raise over $700,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

We have a list of the winners here:

Terry Regan of Westlake wins their choice of a Forevermark Center of my Universe 1/2 carat diamond pendant or 3/4 carat, or a 14k men’s diamond band in white or yellow gold.

Leslie Rainwater of DeRidder wins a Chevrolet Spark LS.

Kelli Mouton of Lake Charles wins a $5,000 Visa gift card.

Theresa Brignac of Lake Charles wins a reclaimed wood coffee table.

Alicia Rodriguez of Lake Charles wins a Stay, Dine, and Golf “Staycation” at The Golden Nugget.

Christie Mundy of Lake Charles wins a Brizo Artesso SmartTouch Faucet.

James Lanthier of Sulphur wins a $10,000 shopping spree at Changing Spaces Furniture.

And the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Grand Prize is Ruth Unkel of Kinder. They win a home on White Oleander Circle West in Graywood which is valued at $600,000.

