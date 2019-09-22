Congratulations to the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Givaway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Congratulations to all the winners of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
Thank you to everyone who participated and helped raise over $700,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
We have a list of the winners here:
Terry Regan of Westlake wins their choice of a Forevermark Center of my Universe 1/2 carat diamond pendant or 3/4 carat, or a 14k men’s diamond band in white or yellow gold.
Leslie Rainwater of DeRidder wins a Chevrolet Spark LS.
Kelli Mouton of Lake Charles wins a $5,000 Visa gift card.
Theresa Brignac of Lake Charles wins a reclaimed wood coffee table.
Alicia Rodriguez of Lake Charles wins a Stay, Dine, and Golf “Staycation” at The Golden Nugget.
Christie Mundy of Lake Charles wins a Brizo Artesso SmartTouch Faucet.
James Lanthier of Sulphur wins a $10,000 shopping spree at Changing Spaces Furniture.
And the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Grand Prize is Ruth Unkel of Kinder. They win a home on White Oleander Circle West in Graywood which is valued at $600,000.
