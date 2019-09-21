McNeese opens Southland at Abilene Christian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese will be on the road to West Texas today to take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats.
The Pokes are coming off a 17-14 win over Alcorn last weekend that closed out their non-conference action while ACU lost 31-30 in the last minute to Central Arkansas in its Southland Conference opener.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.
You can listen to the game at FM 92.9 The Lake.
To get the most information this college football season you can download our KPLC 7Sports Game Time app.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.