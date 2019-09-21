Lake Charles City Council member believes knowledge of drive-by shooting penalties might deter them

“They could be as light as the illegal discharge of a firearm," DeRosier said. "That carries an up to a two-year penalty and a $1,000 fine. If we wanted to charge under the more serious portion of that statute, if someone is charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, then they can face penalties up to 5 to 10 years in prison. If they discharge a firearm from a vehicle with the intent to harass, intimidate, or frighten someone to get that person to either commit a crime or it’s involved in a drug transaction, then that penalty goes up to 20 years in prison maximum. So the penalties get stiffer the more intense the infraction is. For example, if a drive-by shooting takes place where an individual is the target, that could carry a penalty of up to 10 to 20 years. If the weapon used, for example, is an automatic weapon or a weapon with a silencer, that penalty can be from 20 to 30 years. If a person is convicted twice, or the second time, for discharging a firearm from a vehicle that is either an automatic weapon or a weapon with a silencer that carries life in prison under Louisiana law. So these things can get aggravated and real serious for the offender really quickly.”