Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

In this June 15, 2017 file photo, Tony Bradshaw, of Los Angeles, dressed as Batman, poses in front of a Bat-Signal projected onto City Hall during a tribute to "Batman" star Adam West in Los Angeles. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of "Batman Day" to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. Fan gatherings are planned all over the world. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)