First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect rain chances to stick around. We’re seeing a few showers moving northwest across the area. This could help fire up a few more afternoon showers and storms. These are very hit or miss and the majority of us will remain dry. We are seeing dewpoints slowly creeping up as winds are out of the east/southeast, but the good news is that the breeze is making it feel nice outside. A light wind sticks around through the evening hours out of the east/southeast. This will keep dewpoints up overnight which means temperatures can only fall as far as the dewpoint which is hanging out in the low 70s.