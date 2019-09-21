First Alert Forecast: Rain chances remain low this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect rain chances to stick around. We’re seeing a few showers moving northwest across the area. This could help fire up a few more afternoon showers and storms. These are very hit or miss and the majority of us will remain dry. We are seeing dewpoints slowly creeping up as winds are out of the east/southeast, but the good news is that the breeze is making it feel nice outside. A light wind sticks around through the evening hours out of the east/southeast. This will keep dewpoints up overnight which means temperatures can only fall as far as the dewpoint which is hanging out in the low 70s.
Sunday that light breeze has been around all night helping humidity hang around. We’ll start off the day a little more humid than we were yesterday. Cloud cover will be minimal with mostly clear skies to start with only a few clouds building during the afternoon. High pressure is helping to keep us dry, but we could still see a few showers or storms pop up or move in off the Gulf. The chance remains low meaning most of us will continue to be hot with temperatures in the low 90s. Temperatures fall into the mid to low 70s overnight.
Monday expect much of the same story as we see rain chances remain low and temperatures topping out in the low 90s. A slight chance of rain remains, but those showers and storms will be few and far between. Tuesday, rain chances drop to near nothing and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures max out in the low 90s once again. Overnight we’ll fall into the low 70s. Wednesday rain chances build in a bit more, but still remain low.
Thursday we see the rain chance increase a little as there is a large disagreement in the models. The Euro shows a surge of Gulf moisture into SELA which brings an increased chance of rain for us, but the GFS has nothing. With such a large spread, I split the rain chances down the middle. Be sure to stay up to date with the forecast!
Out in the tropics we’re not watching as many areas for development. We’ve still got Jerry, which is not expected to impact the US, but Bermuda is in the path. The other areas for development is one in the Caribbean with a medium chance of developing in the next 5 days and an area expected to move off of Africa in the next 5 days has a high chance of developing. We need to keep an eye on the tropics even with fall starting on Monday!
