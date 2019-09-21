Burrow tosses 6 TD passes to break school record as No. 4 LSU rolls over Vandy

On a third down and 10, Burrow found tight end Stephen Sullivan for the first down. After a Vandy timeout, Burrow connected with Chase on a crossing route and the speedster out of Archbishop Rummel sprinted 51 yards for his third touchdown of the day to put the Tigers up 38-10. LSU's defense forced another three-and-out and more importantly, only allowed the Commodores to eat up :30 of clock. However, on a third and 10 from the 5-yard line, Edwards-Helaire fumbled the ball and Vandy recovered in the end zone to make it 38-17 right before halftime. Burrow finished the first half completing 18-of-24 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns. It was the most passing yards put up in the first half against an SEC defense in 15 years, according to the SEC Network. Chase had seven catches for 199 yards and the three touchdowns previously mentioned. The LSU offense amassed a total of 419 yards in the first half.