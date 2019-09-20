TOUCHDOWN LIVE: Week 3 football scores

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re heading into Week 3 with a Hwy. 165 rivalry as our Game of the Week.
Oakdale and Oberlin, 16 miles apart, are both undefeated as they head into tonight’s game. Both have a 34-0 win over Pine Prairie. Oakdale also has a 13-0 win over Elton and Oberlin has a 35-14 win over Sacred Heart.
Our Spirit School of the Week is Sam Houston High School.
We’ll have live scoring from all 16 of tonight’s games, beginning at 7 p.m.
- Oakdale at Oberlin
- LaGrange at Sulphur
- Barbe at Catholic-New Iberia
- Carencro at Sam Houston
- Leesville at Washington-Marion
- Natchitoches Central at Lake Charles College Prep
- DeRidder at Jennings
- Westlake at Rayne
- South Beauregard at DeQuincy
- East Beauregard at Rosepine
- Pickering at Merryville
- Lake Arthur at Iota
- Hamilton Christian at St. John
- Grand Lake at Highland Baptist
- Basile at Sacred Heart
- Loreauville at Elton
- Iowa 14, Welsh 11, FINAL
- St. Louis 38, Kinder 37, FINAL 2OT
