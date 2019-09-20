SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 19, 2019.
Jack Evan Dennis, 38, Youngsville: First offense DWI; speeding; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Jason Brock Lacroix, 40, Lake Charles: Battery; resisting an officer.
Donald Wayne Sonnier, 48, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator (4 charges).
Jesse Ray Pitcher, 36, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court.
Alfred Caroline Davis, 54, Vinton: Battery; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Rachel Lyn Stelly, 42, Westlake: Probation detainer.
Winston Ed Edwards, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Chandler Allyn Womack, 28, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court.
Justin Aaron Hooper, 29, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary.
Laura Ann Vincent, 51, Iowa: First offense DWI.
David Paul Hanks, 50, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks worth less than $1,000; trespassing.
John Colt Wimberly, 33, Vinton: Theft worth between $25,000 or more; property damage under $1,000; burglary; trespassing.
John Willis Rushing, 32, Ragley: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 24, Westlake: Contempt of court (4 charges).
