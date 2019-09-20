Kevin White resigns as Calcasieu Parish Police President

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Kevin White has announced his resignation from the Police Jury effective Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 according to a news release from the police jury. White has represented District One (Moss Bluff area) since assuming office in January 2016.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury,” said White. “I thank the citizens of District One for selecting me for this great opportunity.”
A police juror spokesperson says White resigned because he just got married and officially moved out of his district.
Vice President Shelly Mayo will become president upon White’s departure. Mayo represents District Three.
The Police Jury will elect a new Vice President at its Oct. 3 regular meeting.
The Police Jury will have 20 days to appoint a new District One Police Juror, who will serve until January 2020 when the District One Juror elected in the 2019 fall election is sworn in.
