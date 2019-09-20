FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return today as Imelda’s remnants depart

You’ll want to make sure to take the umbrella and raincoat as you’re out the door this morning as these patches of drizzle and occasional showers will continue to be around. Later in the morning and by midday some scattered thunderstorms will begin popping up and continue to be likely through the afternoon hours. A few storms could linger through 7 p.m. if you’ll be headed out to any high school football games across the area this evening, so you may want to pack a poncho for the possibility, although the chances lower significantly after 7:00 p.m.