FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return today as Imelda’s remnants depart

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much quieter night overall across Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana will continue to help water levels recede over the daytime hours today, you’ll need to be prepared for more wet roads for the commute as patches of drizzle and light rain have continued to move through the area overnight. This rain remains very light this morning and won’t cause too many problems for the morning commute. Temperatures in the 70s won’t be warming back up much above the middle 80s this afternoon thanks to plenty of clouds and the return of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through the morning and afternoon.
You’ll want to make sure to take the umbrella and raincoat as you’re out the door this morning as these patches of drizzle and occasional showers will continue to be around. Later in the morning and by midday some scattered thunderstorms will begin popping up and continue to be likely through the afternoon hours. A few storms could linger through 7 p.m. if you’ll be headed out to any high school football games across the area this evening, so you may want to pack a poncho for the possibility, although the chances lower significantly after 7:00 p.m.
The weather starts off quiet on your Saturday and should be great for outdoor events during the morning hours, but as temperatures warm up into the upper 80s by afternoon a few scattered thunderstorms will again return, although a lower coverage of storms tomorrow will mean not as many locations see rain. Those storms that develop could be briefly heavy and contain lightning, so make sure to head indoors if you’re outside and get caught in one.
Drier air in the middle to upper levels of the atmosphere combines with high pressure to bring even lower rain chances to the area by the end of the weekend and to start the new week. Highs will top out closer to 90 during the afternoon on the days with fewer storms. Another surge of tropical moisture on the return by the latter half of next week will bring higher rain chances again by next Thursday and Friday.
The tropics remain very active but at least over the next week pose no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or to Southwest Louisiana, but we need to stay prepared as we are currently in a very busy pattern and hurricane season is far from over.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
