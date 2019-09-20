First Alert Forecast: Rain chances lower this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through this afternoon dreary conditions continue. We’ve got cloud cover continuing as the tail end of Imelda drags across the area. This is helping to keep temperatures cooler with highs topping out in the lower 80s. We do have chances for afternoon rainfall as we could get some pop up showers and storms. We’re also watching as a few areas of rain move into the area off the Gulf of Mexico. Keep that umbrella handy through the rest of this evening. As we edge into kick off time for high school football be sure to grab the rain jacket and something to sit on! Bleachers will likely be wet from rain yesterday and earlier today with no sun to help water evaporate. You also need that rain jacket in case one of those showers pop ups over the stadium like what happened for some last week. Temperatures for the start of the game will be cool in the low 80s and slowly fall into the upper 70s by the end of game. Like temperatures, rain chances also fall through game time. We’ll see rain chances remain slim to known overnight.
Saturday we’ll start with clouds once again, but could see more breaks during the day. Leading to a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. Sunshine will allow for daytime heating which will help some of those pop up showers and storms. Keep the umbrella handy once again as some of this storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. Again, these will be hit or miss during the afternoon so not everyone will see the rain. With more sunshine during the afternoon this means temperatures will warm into the upper 80s during the day. Rain chances fall after the sunset as temperatures drop into the low 70s overnight.
Sunday rain chances fall even more with more sunshine returning during the day. Temperatures climb into the low 90s during the afternoon with rain chances at a 20% chance. This will be hit or miss and we’ll see those typical summer time conditions returning. Heat, humidity and sun will be what most of deal with during the day. This pattern continues into the first half of the week with rain returning Tuesday as we see a better chance for a scattered shower or storm.
Out into the tropics there is one named system, Hurricane Jerry, and three areas to watch for development. Hurricane Jerry is forecast to stay out in the Atlantic Ocean only posing a threat to Bermuda. One area in the Caribbean has a low chance of development in the next 5 days. An area approaching the Caribbean has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days as well. There is a mass of thunderstorms moving off of Africa that has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days. This just goes to show we are in the peak of hurricane season and need to keep an eye on the tropics.
