First Alert Forecast: Rain chances lower this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through this afternoon dreary conditions continue. We’ve got cloud cover continuing as the tail end of Imelda drags across the area. This is helping to keep temperatures cooler with highs topping out in the lower 80s. We do have chances for afternoon rainfall as we could get some pop up showers and storms. We’re also watching as a few areas of rain move into the area off the Gulf of Mexico. Keep that umbrella handy through the rest of this evening. As we edge into kick off time for high school football be sure to grab the rain jacket and something to sit on! Bleachers will likely be wet from rain yesterday and earlier today with no sun to help water evaporate. You also need that rain jacket in case one of those showers pop ups over the stadium like what happened for some last week. Temperatures for the start of the game will be cool in the low 80s and slowly fall into the upper 70s by the end of game. Like temperatures, rain chances also fall through game time. We’ll see rain chances remain slim to known overnight.