Drive-by shooting on 14th Street reported this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Shots were fired at a house on 14th Street from a vehicle early Friday afternoon, authorities said.
“At this time the only description of where the shots were fired from is an unknown make or model white vehicle,” Capt. Kevin Kirkum said in a news release.
Kirkum said Lake Charles police officers responded to a call of shots fired on 14th Street, between Kirkman and Moss streets, at 12:21 p.m.
A residence was struck by several bullets. The home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured. Several vehicles in the driveway were also struck.
Kirkum said a cause for the shooting has not been established and that there is currently no information to connect it to any other shootings.
He asked anyone with information to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.
