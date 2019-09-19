SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2019

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2019
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | September 19, 2019 at 6:45 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 6:45 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 18, 2019.

Victor Dominique Rivera, 31, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Morgan Ashley Young, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Kevin William Richey, 39, Starks: Aggravated crime against nature; instate detainer.

Richard Joseph Alfred, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (3 charges).

Darius Jamar Walker, 28, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; attempted burglary; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; trespassing; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (4 charges).

Dwayne Ernest Willis, 31, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Catherine Rene Risher Moore, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Cody James Nunez, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).

Glenda Dale Sheppard, 49, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).

Dewey Glenn Burnworth Jr., 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges); sexual battery (2 charges).

Bryan Anthony Foote, 46, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000.

Tavariss Roberson, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Matthew Karl Benoit, 21, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gabriel Blaise Crochet, 20, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Joseph Pitre III, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Kevin Lee Guillory, 52, Welsh: Stalking.

Jonathin David Babineaux, 18, Sulphur: Trespassing.

Brian Levell Walker Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Patrick Carr Williams, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Jacqueline Yvette Porter, 41, Lake Charles: All drivers must secure license; domestic abuse.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.