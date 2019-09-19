SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 18, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 18, 2019.
Victor Dominique Rivera, 31, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Morgan Ashley Young, 36, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Kevin William Richey, 39, Starks: Aggravated crime against nature; instate detainer.
Richard Joseph Alfred, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (3 charges).
Darius Jamar Walker, 28, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; attempted simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; attempted burglary; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; trespassing; theft under $1,000; contempt of court (4 charges).
Dwayne Ernest Willis, 31, Lake Charles: Stalking.
Catherine Rene Risher Moore, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Cody James Nunez, 31, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Glenda Dale Sheppard, 49, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Dewey Glenn Burnworth Jr., 31, Sulphur: Contempt of court (4 charges); sexual battery (2 charges).
Bryan Anthony Foote, 46, Westlake: Theft of a motor vehicle between $1,000 and $5,000.
Tavariss Roberson, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Matthew Karl Benoit, 21, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gabriel Blaise Crochet, 20, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Joseph Pitre III, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kevin Lee Guillory, 52, Welsh: Stalking.
Jonathin David Babineaux, 18, Sulphur: Trespassing.
Brian Levell Walker Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Patrick Carr Williams, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jacqueline Yvette Porter, 41, Lake Charles: All drivers must secure license; domestic abuse.
