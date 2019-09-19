Select schools vote not to play football championships in Superdome

LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA select schools will not participate in the annual Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2019. The group of select schools voted to turn down the LHSAA’s offer to play their championship games at the dome.
According to a press release from the LHSAA, there were 39 select football schools that voted to not play in the Prep Classic, while 32 voted in favor of continuing to play alongside the non-select schools in the Superdome.
The LHSAA also pointed out that of the 39 schools that voted against participating in the Prep Classic, only 14 have previously played in the Superdome.
The vote comes on the heels of the select schools voting in January to hold championships at the site of their choosing and the schools forming a new group within LHSAA.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.