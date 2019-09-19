Police: Shrimp boat captain arrested for damage after another shrimper was ‘in his spot’

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Slidell-area man Wednesday (Sept. 18) after an altercation between two shrimp boat captains.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, STPSO Marine units were dispatched to the area of Rigolets Pass near Geoghegan Canal in reference to an altercation between the occupants of two shrimp boats.
The captain of one of the boats, Casey Russell, of Slidell, had become angry after locating another individual shrimping “in his spot.”
Russell had deployed his boat’s anchor and circled the victim’s boat, causing the anchor to hook the boat’s nets and lines. Russell then dragged the boat, causing it to sustain significant damage and take on water.
Russell was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail for Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries assisted in the investigation and also cited Russell for Interfering with a Commercial Fisherman.
