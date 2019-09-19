McNeese men’s and women’s cross country ranked in latest USTFCCCA Poll

LAKE CHARLES- The USTFCCCA released its latest 2019 regional cross country polls on Tuesday that has the McNeese Cowboys jumping up two spots, going from No. 10 to No. 8 and the Cowgirls dropping down two spots from No. 13 to No. 15 in the South Central Region.
The men are one of five Southland Conference Schools in the top 15, including UIW, Stephen F. Austin, Central Arkansas, and Lamar, who is the highest-ranked at No. 7, one spot ahead of the Cowboys.
The women are also one of five Southland Conference Schools in their top 15, including Lamar, UIW, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Stephen F. Austin, who is the highest-ranked at No. 6.
The Cross Country team will be back in action next week when they host the Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede at the Enos Derbonne Sports Complex on September 28.
