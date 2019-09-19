LC Cajun Navy, to the rescue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Through the morning, members of Lake Charles' Cajun navy were busy coordinating and sending boats to rescue people in Texas.
As the water rose, it seemed, so did the number of those anxious to take their boats to Texas to rescue people stranded in cars or homes.
"They're bringing air boats, they're bringing whatever boats they can, so we can do some rescues. We have people that are trapped on top of cars right now, in the second story of their home they're trapped, and they're calling us to get rescues, but the first thing they need to do is call 911," said Mike Reid, with the Lake Charles Cajun Navy.
"We're just trying to dispatch people to get them in to do water rescues, which has been going on since roughly 2:30 this morning," said Cajun Navy Volunteer Linda Clark-Fonda.
Cajun Navy volunteers of Lake Charles gathered at the Civic Center to get ready. They are motivated by the desire to help others.
"You got to lend a helping hand, you got to be your brothers' keepers, and you gotta be able to help. If we were in a crisis, we'd want other sister states to help us out to," said volunteer Dusty Coleman.
"We're fixing to head to Texas and we're going to work with the local EOCs (emergency operation centers) and the Cajun Navy to find out which homes are flooded and who needs to be pulled out," said volunteer Larry Agee.
Clark-Fonda says powerful boats are needed because of deep water and swift currents.
“The current is too strong. We need at least 100 horsepower motor or better to get in there. The person in a 25 horse or a 40 horse would probably have to be rescued too,” she said.
By noon, several more boats had left the Civic Center heading west to Texas, with owners hoping to help to those who need it most.
If you need rescuing call 911. If you want to volunteer your boat to help the Cajun Navy call Linda Clark-Fonda at 337-794-8427
Mike Reid at 337-802-3154
