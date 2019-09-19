Lake Charles City Council backs new I-10 bridge campaign

“What we are really on board with is getting the bridge built with a minimal expense," Pohorelsky said. “Up until the governor pledged $85 million and Trump said he was going to build this bridge, and this starting two years ago, there wasn’t any money. And so the task force came up with the recommendation that involved tolling which was also the state’s proposal. But if we can get the state to maintain the pledge and actually contribute $85 million towards the replacement and our President and administration come up with the balance, there won’t be a need for a toll. That’s our first effort because since we all live here, I’m talking about the task force members, we don’t want a toll either. We were just met with a dire situation where this bridge could be taken out of service. If it is taken out of service, it will be a disaster economically and well to our quality of life here. So the idea of a toll, I wouldn’t say is a last-ditch effort, but it was a recommendation made at a time where no funding seemed available."