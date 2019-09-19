Hackberry man arrested for attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy

Hackberry man arrested for attempted murder of a sheriff’s deputy
(Source: KPLC)
September 19, 2019 at 4:42 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:44 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Hackberry man has been arrested after allegedly trying to kill a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

According to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was pursing Timothy Raffield, 64, when the suspect crashed his vehicle.

Deputies say that Raffield then fired on the deputy with a shotgun.

The deputy was not hurt and Raffield later surrendered.

Raffield was arrested for the attempted murder of a police officer.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.