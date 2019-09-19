FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flood and severe weather threat continues today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda has certainly made its presence known overnight with Harvey-like flooding over parts of SE Texas, particularly around the Beaumont area to around Winnie along and south of I-10 where radar has estimated over 20 inches of rain has fallen over the past 24 hours. A steady light rain has been falling over all of Southwest Louisiana overnight as Mother Nature spared our area from flooding overnight, but some heavier rain is finally beginning to push in to the area and will make for an even wetter morning commute.
As of the early morning hours, there have been no reports of any flooding in Southwest Louisiana, but you are highly advised to stay out of SE Texas, where high water has forced road closures of many secondary and feeder roads off of the main interstate. Officials in Texas are urging those in the flooding areas to not leave their homes and many schools in the Beaumont area have announced closures this morning.
The duration of the rain, which started yesterday over the hardest hit area in Texas remained stalled over the same area, therefore if heavier rain does eventually make it into Southwest Louisiana later this morning, the amounts we get should not be anywhere close to the amount that has fallen in Texas.
Even though Southwest Louisiana will end up with much less rain than Southeast Texas has seen overnight, heavy downpours at times will still cause some flash flooding in low-lying areas so be aware if you encounter water covering the roadways, and as always, turn around don’t drown. The official forecast puts anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain over parts of Southwest Louisiana through late tonight which is when the rain is expected to begin tapering off. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening.
As far as those traveling roads in Southwest Louisiana, use caution but the lack of extremely heavy rain overnight has left our roads passable here locally and there are no reports of any school closures in Southwest Louisiana. The main word of advice today is to use caution on the roads and stay up to date with radar by downloading the free KPLC First Alert Weather App to track the rain and any severe weather alerts that could be issued.
Rain chances are still high at 60% on Friday but the storms tomorrow are expected to be a bit more scattered in coverage as the remnants of Imelda push up closer to the Dallas area before dissipating. Enough tropical moisture will remain in place a good scattered coverage of thunderstorms will likely return, especially during the afternoon.
Drier weather will push in by the weekend and keep the threat of showers and storms to no higher than 30% for both Saturday and Sunday. We ring in the start of fall with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and highs in the upper 80s. Unfortunately no signs of a cold front are in sight for the next couple of weeks.
Hurricane Humberto remains out to see, skirting by the northern coast of Bermuda yesterday and remains a powerful category three hurricane.
Tropical Storm Jerry is moving westward across the Atlantic and will be something to keep an eye on but is also expected to eventually turn northward by early next week, steering away from the East Coast and not becoming a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
