FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Flash flood and severe weather threat continues today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda has certainly made its presence known overnight with Harvey-like flooding over parts of SE Texas, particularly around the Beaumont area to around Winnie along and south of I-10 where radar has estimated over 20 inches of rain has fallen over the past 24 hours. A steady light rain has been falling over all of Southwest Louisiana overnight as Mother Nature spared our area from flooding overnight, but some heavier rain is finally beginning to push in to the area and will make for an even wetter morning commute.