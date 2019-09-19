First Alert Forecast: Imelda slowly exiting SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re still dealing with the effects from Tropical Storm Imelda, now a remnant low system still dumping quite a bit of rain for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana. We’ve already seen 10 plus inches of rain for areas along the state line in both Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes. Rainfall totals lessen the farther east you move, but towns like Starks and Vinton dealing with quite a bit of rain earlier this morning. Rain is starting to taper off with more a moderate to light rain for much of the area. This trend is expected to continue through the evening hours and hopefully this holds as we don’t need any more rain.
Overnight, we are not expecting a flare up like we saw last night. Rain tapers off and stays light to none overnight. By day break we could begin to see more of those showers and storms, but they are expected to be more hit or miss through the day. That does continue through lunch time and into the evening hours. We can expect to see a few stronger thunderstorms during the afternoon as cloud cover won’t be as widespread. This will give the atmosphere time to heat up allowing those stronger thunderstorms to develop. We’ll also see temperatures warming a bit more into the mid 80s during the afternoon due to a few breaks in those clouds. Come the evening hours rain chances begin to taper off after sunset as we lose energy and as the tail end of Imelda moves out of the area. Any Friday night football games it would probably be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy as we could see a few of those storms lingering.
Saturday we return to our normal pattern with more sunshine returning and temperatures returning to the upper 80s to low 90s. Daytime heating will allow for some scattered showers and storms to develop during the afternoon hours. Keep the umbrella handy during the afternoon and into the evening hours. We’ll see those storms tapering off after sunset and see skies starting to clear a tad more. Temperatures fall overnight into the mid 70s.
Expect much of the same for Sunday and into the next week as there are no major changes expected with the forecast. Fall begins on Monday morning, but there are not cold front in sight! Temperatures will continue to run a few degrees above average with the daily chance of afternoon showers and storms.
Hurricane Humberto still churning out into the Atlantic continuing to move to the northeast and slowly losing strength as water temperatures drop. Jerry has been upgraded to a hurricane and thankfully the current cone does not include any land masses keeping it out to sea. There are a few other areas that the National Hurricane Center is watching that have a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. We’ll continue to monitor these for you and keep you updated on the latest.
