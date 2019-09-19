First Alert Forecast: Imelda slowly exiting SWLA

Overnight, we are not expecting a flare up like we saw last night. Rain tapers off and stays light to none overnight. By day break we could begin to see more of those showers and storms, but they are expected to be more hit or miss through the day. That does continue through lunch time and into the evening hours. We can expect to see a few stronger thunderstorms during the afternoon as cloud cover won’t be as widespread. This will give the atmosphere time to heat up allowing those stronger thunderstorms to develop. We’ll also see temperatures warming a bit more into the mid 80s during the afternoon due to a few breaks in those clouds. Come the evening hours rain chances begin to taper off after sunset as we lose energy and as the tail end of Imelda moves out of the area. Any Friday night football games it would probably be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy as we could see a few of those storms lingering.