Cowboys begin Southland play with road trip to face Abilene Christian

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After three weeks, the Cowboys were able to come out of their gauntlet of a non-conference games with a pair of wins by holding off late rallies against Southern and Alcorn. Now the Pokes must face a different beast-- conference play. The Southland conference appears to have plenty of parity this season.
"We know what they picked us," McNeese receiver Trevor Begue said. "They picked us 6th in the conference so we know that we have a little chip on our shoulder which gives us a little more motivation but it's the next game and a big game so we're looking forward to it."
"We're going in focused and we're 0-0," McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn said. "We started the season 2-1 but we've put that behind us and we're going to start off conference in a big way."
Up first for the Pokes will be their longest bus trip of the regular season as they'll head to Abilene to face the Wildcats. The two teams are on completely different ends of the spectrum as ACU ranks second in the SLC in total offense while the Pokes are dead last.
"I think their two corners are returning. We played them last year and had a little success against them last year," said Begue. "We know they're a good team and they came off that one point loss to Central Arkansas so we know they're going to come out hungry but I think we can get it going for sure."
"I really like their run game," admitted Dunn. "They're really good at getting on their blocks and the backs are really explosive."
"We've seen a lot of different formations and a lot of different route combinations and everything so we're locked in on these guys and we're going to come back with a W," said McNeese linebacker Carlos Scott.
History is on the Cowboys side as they are a perfect 5-0 against ACU. They’ll aim to make that six on Saturday as they enter arguably their toughest stretch of games this season.
The Cowboys and Wildcats will kickoff at 6:05 p.m. in Abilene. The game is being broadcast on ESPN+.
