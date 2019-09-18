Vietnam deal brings Magnolia LNG one step closer to construction

“The demand for LNG will start outstripping supply in approximately 2023 or 2024 and we believe Magnolia is perfectly positioned to meet that demand in that time frame,” Hirschfield says they have been given the green light by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, and are construction ready, but want to wait to make their Final Investment Decision until they have sold 6-million tons of LNG. He says Magnolia LNG looks like it is set to be ready between 2023 and 2024.