Two arrested, one wanted in Aug. 29 shooting at 4th Ave. convenience store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two people have been arrested and one person is wanted in connection with a shooting at a gas station on 4th Avenue on Aug. 29.
Damon England Halams is wanted on counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted second-degree murder, according to information from Sgt. Det. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Chad Demond Levier, 20, of Lake Charles, and a juvenile boy have already been arrested.
Desormeaux said that around 11 p.m. on Aug. 29, the Lake Charles Police Department was notified of two males with gunshot wounds to the head being brought to a local hospital.
The subsequent investigation found that Levier was involved in a drive-by shooting at the convenience store, shooting Halams from a moving car, Desormeaux said. The juvenile, who was involved in the shooting as a passenger in Levier’s vehicle, was shot in the head.
Desormeaux asked anyone with knowledge of the Halams whereabouts to contact the Lake Charles Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
WANTED
Damon England Halams: Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted second-degree murder.
ARRESTS
Chad Demond Levier, 20, of Lake Charles: Assault by drive-by shooting, attempted second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond:
Juvenile male: Assault by drive-by shooting.
