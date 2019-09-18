Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 3

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
Two weeks down and some losses toss-up the rankings.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week two of the regular season.
*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: Welsh Greyhounds (1-1), St. Louis Saints (1-1), Washington-Marion Charging Indians (1-1)
Best team performance from Week 1: Washington-Marion Charging Indians
The Charging Indians picked up win No. 1 of the Toriano Williams era last week with the 42-40 victory over DeRidder. The win was important to establish WM as a true threat and thanks to a fantastic finish, they did just that. The Charging Indians trailed 40-24 in the third quarter before rattling off 18 unanswered points including a game-winning safety with 7:56 left to play.
