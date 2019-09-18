Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 3

After not being ranked to start the season, perhaps no one has benefitted from the losses above than Sam Houston. The Broncos were projected to start off the year 2-0, and so far the team has lived up to expectations and exceeded them a bit on offense. Sam Houston once again looked explosive vs. LaGrange, putting up 30 points in the second quarter alone. Quarterback Kyle Bartley continues to progress and trust in his receivers as the senior threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns. The duo of Tavyen Grice (140 yards) and Luke Yuhasz (106 yards) is arguably the best in the area. The receivers have lined up all over the field playing quarterback, running back and receiver. The Broncos should be tested vs. Carencro this week.