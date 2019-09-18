Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 3

By Brady Renard

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Two weeks down and some losses toss-up the rankings.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week two of the regular season.

*These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 2-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

The Bulldogs reclaim the top spot in the rankings after both a dominant win over a good team and LCCP's loss to Leesville. Honestly, an LCCP-Iota matchup could go either way at this point, but I'd give the nod to the Bulldogs with how well the defense has played and how strong Luke Doucet has been in the backfield. Doucet rushed for 186 yards and two scores vs the Greyhounds this past week. The Bulldogs' strength continues to be wearing down its opponents in the run game and using big plays generated by Tyrone Charlot in the passing game.


1. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 1-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

The Blazers fall, but not as far as you'd think. I still think LCCP has a chance to be among the top few teams in 3A when it's all said and done. The Blazers dropped a close one playing up vs. a tough Leesville team, so as of now they'll remain a step ahead of the Cats. The Blazers need to get more production from it's running game moving forward as Orenthal Lewis carried the ball only three times vs Leesville, while four-star running back Trevonte' Citizen didn't even play. LCCP has an interesting game at home this week hosting 5A foe Natchitoches Central. The Chiefs are coming off a big win over 2A Many.


3. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 2-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

The Wampus Cats remain perfect and despite being the team above them last week, they'll stay pat in the rankings. Leesville still has a ways to go to catch up to Karr and Neville in 4A which is why they'll stay behind the Blazers. The Wampus Cats will still have a say in the 4A playoffs thanks to their explosive offense. The Gallashaw brothers put on a show at the Wampa Dome last Friday as brothers Caleb and D'Ante totaled 256 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Expect another shootout this week as the Cats head to the Teepee to face Washington-Marion.


4. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 2-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

The Tigers are back where they started after a hot start offensively. Oberlin has proved my preseason hype correct thus far (although it should be noted both wins have come against 0-2 opponents). That being said, the Tigers are blowing past their opposition with a pair of 21-plus point wins. The size of the offensive line still has me a little worried, but so far the Tigers have adapted with a more balanced attack. Levi Peloquin's growth as a passer shouldn't be understated with a pair of scores through the air last week. The offense still starts on the ground with backs Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman leading the way with over 160 rushing yards apiece. A rivalry game with 2-0 Oakdale awaits.


5. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 2-0
Last Week's Ranking: N/R

After not being ranked to start the season, perhaps no one has benefitted from the losses above than Sam Houston. The Broncos were projected to start off the year 2-0, and so far the team has lived up to expectations and exceeded them a bit on offense. Sam Houston once again looked explosive vs. LaGrange, putting up 30 points in the second quarter alone. Quarterback Kyle Bartley continues to progress and trust in his receivers as the senior threw for 276 yards and five touchdowns. The duo of Tavyen Grice (140 yards) and Luke Yuhasz (106 yards) is arguably the best in the area. The receivers have lined up all over the field playing quarterback, running back and receiver. The Broncos should be tested vs. Carencro this week.


6. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS
2019 record: 1-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

Another member of the list falls thanks to a loss. Kinder controlled the game vs. Iowa in the first half, before turnovers and big plays, did the Jackets in vs. Iowa. Kinder still had a chance to pull off a game-winning drive in the fourth although they'd come up a couple of yards short. The ground game was once again a strength as Ty Fuselier rushed for nearly 120 yards. A matchup with St. Louis should give us a better feel on just how good this Kinder team can be.


7. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2019 record: 1-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

The Bucs stay ranked on this list by the slimmest of margins. If not for Welsh's 34-0 loss as well, the Bucs would likely have fallen off. Barbe started poorly and finished even wore vs. the No.1 team in Class 4A in St. Thomas More. The Cougars had their way with the Bucs totaling over 607 in the 56-17 win. Barbe will need to clean up the defensive miscues to improve. The Bucs showed plenty of fight cutting the STM lead to 11 in the third, but the Cougs would outscore Barbe 28-0 down the stretch. A usually stout Catholic - N.I. squad awaits this week.

Next three up: Welsh Greyhounds (1-1), St. Louis Saints (1-1), Washington-Marion Charging Indians (1-1)

Best team performance from Week 1: Washington-Marion Charging Indians

The Charging Indians picked up win No. 1 of the Toriano Williams era last week with the 42-40 victory over DeRidder. The win was important to establish WM as a true threat and thanks to a fantastic finish, they did just that. The Charging Indians trailed 40-24 in the third quarter before rattling off 18 unanswered points including a game-winning safety with 7:56 left to play.

