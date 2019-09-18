Texas man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old in 2018

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man has been arrested after being indicted last month on a charge related to allegations that he inappropriately touched a 4-year-old.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office detectives received the complaint about the 2018 allegations on Feb. 26, 2019, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The case was turned over the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office and Barry Veale, 32, was indicted on Aug. 22 on a charge of felony sexual battery. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $200,000.
Veale was arrested in Fort Bend, Texas, on Sept. 6, and extradited to Calcasieu on Tuesday. He bonded out the same day.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
