Community events planned at SWLA health center
SWLA Center for Health Services is offering events to the public. (Source: SWLA Center for Health Services)
September 18, 2019 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 6:10 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The SWLA Center for Health Services is planning community events for Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana.

The Center is located at 2000 Opelousas Street.

Outreach Specialist BreAnna Harmon said that the events will kick off with a National Voter’s Registration event from 8:15 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 24.

The Center will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a week of events, from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. The theme will be “Hispanic Americans: A History of Serving our Nation.”

The week will close with the third annual “Know Your Numbers Health Fair,” beginning at 7 a.m. on Oct. 5.

Harmon said the health fair is aiming to educate, empower and strengthen the community through free services such as health screenings, Medicaid/Medicare assistance and health Q&As.

All of these events are free and open to the public.

Health and Wellness Fair at Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at SWLA Center for Health Services
Health and Wellness Fair at Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at SWLA Center for Health Services (Source: SWLA Center for Health Services)
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at SWLA Center for Health Services
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at SWLA Center for Health Services (Source: SWLA Center for Health Services)

