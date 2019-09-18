SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 17, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 17, 2019.
Eric Matthew Hebert, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; tail lamps; contempt of court.
Tyson Trevon Jones, 18, Morgan: Instate detainer.
Timothy Claytoven Lee, 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Michael Dewayne Hebert Sr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Christopher Charles Heape, 37, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Milford Trosclair, 56, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Donald Wayne Gould, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Rex Allison Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; misrepresentation during booking; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; speeding; proper equipment required on vehicles; contempt of court.
Clint Evan Manuel II, 34, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; probation detainer.
John Paul Landry, 25, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Karin Guzman-Franyutti, 40, Morgan City: Instate detainer.
Terylleisha Olivia Jones, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated cruelty to animals; creation, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina Marie Bernard, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no turn signals; probation violation.
Shannon Ezra Doyle, 44, DeQuincy: Third offense DWI.
Larry Joseph Booker, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Charles R McNabb Jr., 56, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.
Barry Robert Veale, 33, Missouri City, TX: Sexual battery.
Raymon Harrison, 46, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; theft under $1,000; trespassing.
Julie Ann Menard, 42, Lake Charles: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business.
Samuel Eugene Nelson, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI (2 charges).
Michael Lee Tyree Jr., 30, Westlake: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges).
Anthony Moses Carter, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Eric Dewayne Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Third offense possession of synthetic marijuana; trespassing.
Kiondre Deshon Irvine, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bethany Marie McFarlain, 31, Lake Charles: Probation detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).
Dante Rey Blakely Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Marlin Markel Lambert, 24, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; operating vehicle while license is suspended; switched license plate.
