Remembering Jaylyn Citizen nearly two years after his death

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jaylyn Citizen would have turned 12 years old Wednesday but nearly two years ago, an intruder entered his family’s home and shot and killed him. He was 10 years old.
If you’ve driven around Lake Charles recently, it’s likely you’ve seen signs saying “Happy Birthday Jaylyn ‘Poopie’ Citizen."
“We’ve just always called him Poopie. I’m sure it came somewhere from Annie, but we’ve just always called him that. I call him Poopie Doo," Tonya Bailey Jones, his aunt, said.
Jones said their family puts up these signs for the entirety of his birthday month — September — to ensure his life isn’t forgotten.
“What’s most important to Annie and Marcus is that his memory lives on, that no one — the family, the community — forgets about him. That’s why we continue to do this. He can’t be here for his legacy to live on so we’re going to make sure that happens," Jones said.
Jaylyn was tragically killed just days after his 10th birthday in 2017, but Jones said this isn’t how they want the community to remember him.
“Remember him, remember how sweet he was and remember this is a child we lost in our family and in our community. We just want people to remember the good times. Remember how he used to play on this tree out here and run around in the yard. The community won’t forget that. We’re going to make sure of it," Jones said.
Jones is now asking the community to pray for Jaylyn’s family, and especially his parents.
“It’s hard. It’s hard on everybody, but there’s nothing like losing your child. We just want to be there and celebrate his life because the 10 years we had with him were remarkable," Jones said.
The suspect in Jaylyn’s death, Felton Thompson, has a motion hearing at the end of this year and his trial is set for July 2020.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.