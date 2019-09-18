Port of Lake Charles holds special meeting to elect board members

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Port of Lake Charles held a special meeting Tuesday evening; the first since a lawsuit against several board members for allegedly electing officers illegally. The lawsuit has since been settled.
At Tuesday’s meeting, David Darbonne was elected president, Carl Krielow as vice president, Thomas Lorenzi as secretary-treasurer, and Michael Prudhomme as the assistant to the secretary-treasurer. All four were named in the now-settled lawsuit after they admitted fault at August’s Port Board meeting for trying to elect a new Port president without it being on the agenda or advertised.
Elsie Guillory, who was the vice president and acting president of the Port after John LeBlanc’s term as Port Board president expired August 1st, resigned Monday according to Port Executive Director Bill Rase.
The next Port of Lake Charles board meeting is set for September 23, 2019.
