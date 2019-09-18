McNeese State University’s Preview Day announced

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University’s Preview Day for prospective students and their families will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 according to a news release from the university.
Preview Day is a campus-wide open house where participants can tour campus, learn about admissions, colleges and offered majors.
Registration and welcome presentations begin in F.G. Bulber Auditorium. Afterwards, specific academic information sessions will also be held for each college. Campus and housing tours will be offered and McNeese personnel will be on hand to answer any questions about academic programs, admissions, financial aid, scholarships, TOPS, student life, student services and housing.
Students will receive free admission into the McNeese vs. Sam Houston State University football game at 6 p.m. in Cowboy Stadium. Parents and guests can purchase tickets to the football game at the ticket office in the Doland Field House.
The McNeese Bookstore will also be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for students and parents to purchase McNeese gear.
Participants can receive more information and register online for this free event by going to www.mcneese.edu/preview-day or by contacting admissions and recruiting at 337-475-5504.
Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.
