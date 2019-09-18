LEGAL CORNER: Do HOA rules prohibiting political signs violate 1st Amendment rights?

Answer: Parties whom contract to purchase homes in communities maintained by the Home Owners Association are obligated in accordance with the terms of that contract, to abide by them. The terms within the four corners of the contract is what matters and as long as those terms are not contrary to controlling law or public policy, my friend you are obligated to abide by them. Importantly, individuals who voluntarily move into a community maintained by the Home Owners Association that prohibits erecting political signs in Louisiana are not forced to live there. As such, it’s not a constitutional issue. See Cashio v. Shoriak, a Louisiana Supreme Court case which comports with that notion. Apart from the rules of interpretation, documents establishing building restrictions are subject to the general plan of Louisiana Civil Code governing the interpretation of juridical acts. Interpretation of a contract is the determination of the common intent of the parties.