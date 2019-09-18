First Alert Forecast: Tropical Downpours continue today and tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain continues through the rest of this afternoon at times heavier rainfall is expected. We are expecting heavier rainfall this evening as more intense showers and storms move in off the Gulf of Mexico. Several things are in place for our area indicating we are going to get quite a bit of rainfall. We have an excessive rainfall chance of high to medium today and a flash flood watch in place. By tonight we could see 5 inches in some locations. Areas receiving this amount of rainfall are farther West closer to the state line towards the Lake area. East of Lake Charles we see rainfall totals steadily falling to about an inch by tonight. Good news with the rain is that its keeping temperatures cooler! Overnight we don’t see temperatures changing much as clouds and rain stick around. We could see heavier rainfall overnight as is typical with tropical systems we see rainfall intensity increase.
That means the commute to work could be a bit hairy once again as heavy rainfall is possible. Heavier rainfall is likely to be in smaller pockets with more stratiform rainfall blanketing much of the area. We continue to see this rainfall even though the center of circulation is well to the north due to the displacement of the rainfall to the southeast of the center. Rain chances continue through the day and afternoon with periods of on and off rain. The flash flooding threat continues through Thursday evening. Use caution when traveling and don’t drive through standing water on roads. Rain chances begin to fall as the remnants of Imelda move off to the northeast. We could still see rain from this system overnight just not as widespread or as much as the tail end brushes SWLA once more.
The slow movement of this rain could see it lingering into the start of the day on Friday. This gradually tapers off into the afternoon hours, but we still could see a few linger showers or storms into Friday night football. Continue to monitor the forecast as this can and will change hopefully for the better this afternoon and Thursday. Good news about the rain chances is that cloud cover sticks around helping to keep us a bit cooler through the afternoon.
Saturday we’re done with Imelda and we can get back to a more normal afternoon for SWLA. Meaning the heat is returning during the afternoon as we see hit or miss showers and storms.
Out into the tropics there are several other areas that we are monitoring. Hurricane Humberto now a major category 3 hurricane beginning to impact Bermuda. We also have Tropical Storm Jerry that is forecast to become a hurricane in the next 5 days. Good news is that we are not expecting it to move into the Gulf rather it is expected to turn to the north before reaching it. There are also two other areas of interest one in the Caribbean with a 10% chance of developing in the next 5 days and one behind Jerry that has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days.
