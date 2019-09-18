First Alert Forecast: Tropical Downpours continue today and tomorrow

That means the commute to work could be a bit hairy once again as heavy rainfall is possible. Heavier rainfall is likely to be in smaller pockets with more stratiform rainfall blanketing much of the area. We continue to see this rainfall even though the center of circulation is well to the north due to the displacement of the rainfall to the southeast of the center. Rain chances continue through the day and afternoon with periods of on and off rain. The flash flooding threat continues through Thursday evening. Use caution when traveling and don’t drive through standing water on roads. Rain chances begin to fall as the remnants of Imelda move off to the northeast. We could still see rain from this system overnight just not as widespread or as much as the tail end brushes SWLA once more.