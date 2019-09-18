FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain could lead to some flooding through Thursday across SW Louisiana

In addition to Imelda, Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic continue but pose no threat to the Gulf. While Humberto is heading back out to sea, a threat to Bermuda is expected later today as Humberto has strengthened to a category 3 hurricane, the second major hurricane of the season in addition to Dorian. Tropical Storm Jerry formed this morning and will need to be monitored as it eventually moves closer to the Lesser Antilles later this weekend and next week, although there is no immediate threat to the U.S. as some models eventually turn this storm back out to sea.