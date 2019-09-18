FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy rain could lead to some flooding through Thursday across SW Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical downpours and bands of heavy rain associated with Tropical Depression Imelda continue over SE Texas this morning where the first flash flooding warnings of the day are beginning to pop up southwest of the Galveston area. A large swath of rain isn’t moving much with the outer periphery rain bands inching closer to Southwest Louisiana after sunrise. You’ll want to get prepared for more rain today and even heavier and longer duration rain than was seen yesterday.
The potential for a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely through tonight as Tropical Depression Imelda over SE Texas inches to the north at about 5 mph. Outer heavy rain bands will bring downpours that could lead to some street flooding and rising water in low-lying and poor drainage areas through the next couple of days. The primary issue will be the very slow movement of Imelda to the north with the system only expected to be near the Dallas area by Friday. While SW Louisiana won’t see the direct impacts, outer rain bands and a surge of tropical moisture will keep rain chances high into Thursday.
There is a very good likelihood that the western portions of SW Louisiana pick up as much as 3 to 6 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. Thankfully our ground has had a chance to dry out over the past couple of weeks with no substantial heavy rain for quite some time and rivers have had a chance to recede. In addition, the draw-down of Toledo Bend Reservoir has the lake level down to around 165” this morning.
The remnants of Imelda will continue to bring the threat of more heavy rain into Thursday where an additional 2 to 3 inches will be possible, giving parts of Southwest Louisiana over 6 inches of rain by tomorrow night when combined with what falls today and tonight. Remember, turn around, don’t drown! Never drive across flooded roads, and make sure to keep the KPLC First Alert Weather app as you’re out and about for instant severe weather updates. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard parishes through Thursday evening.
By Friday, the rains will likely be a bit less intense but scattered thunderstorms from residual tropical moisture as the remnants of Imelda push northeast of the Dallas area and finally depart. Drier air will likely cut back the rain chances even more for Saturday and Sunday and give our area a chance to dry out. Optimistically, it is looking like much improved weather by the time we reach the weekend!
In addition to Imelda, Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Jerry in the Atlantic continue but pose no threat to the Gulf. While Humberto is heading back out to sea, a threat to Bermuda is expected later today as Humberto has strengthened to a category 3 hurricane, the second major hurricane of the season in addition to Dorian. Tropical Storm Jerry formed this morning and will need to be monitored as it eventually moves closer to the Lesser Antilles later this weekend and next week, although there is no immediate threat to the U.S. as some models eventually turn this storm back out to sea.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
