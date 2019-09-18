Cameron company ordered to stop unauthorized discharge; but allowed to apply for “after-the-fact” permit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The company that was discharging brown water into a canal that flows into the Mermentau River received an order to stop from the Cameron Police jury. And the company has now applied for an after-the-fact coastal use permit.
Grand Chenier fisherman Teddy Broussard was sure the pump spewing brown water into the drainage canal needed a permit, and he was right.
Cameron Police Jury officials issued a cease and desist order and told the company it could apply for the after-the-fact permit.
"I’m really happy that somebody has applied common sense and maybe going to start following the rules down here instead of let people do illegal operations," said Broussard.
The permit application says the pump and drain is to alleviate inundation of rain from the marsh.
"I think they found out you can't raise cattle in a duck pond," said Broussard.
Broussard finds it hard to believe a large company, such as Little Pecan Cattle Company, would fail to follow the rules when he knew they needed a permit.
"A rich person can come down here and do anything they want because they just don't fear. The poor man tries to comply with the law, and sometimes he can't do it because he cannot conform to the rules and regulations because of the expenses involved in this stuff,” said Broussard.
And even though the company has now filed for a permit, Broussard thinks dirty water draining off a marsh would continue to hurt the crab fishing he depends on for his livelihood.
“There could be deadly bacteria in the water. Nobody's monitoring the water. That blended stuff that consists of the cow manure, the dead animal carcasses, all the rotten vegetation, displacements of things from the hurricanes. All this stuff has taken a toll on the crabbing,” said Broussard.
"If this thing is allowed to operate once more, that will be the end of the blue crab industry in the Grand Chenier area," he said.
For now, the pipe is no longer running. Cameron Drainage District 5 has already approved the pump and pipe and the police jury is expected to vote on November 1.
The police jury published a legal ad notifying the public they have 30 days to comment which ends October 11th.
A consultant for the company says historically the water has always discharged into the Mermentau river and that next to the pump structure are culverts that drain water from the canal into the river when tidal conditions allow.
The consultant, Chris Wheat with Lonnie Harper and Associates, says he cannot comment on the impact to water quality or fisheries or why the pump was installed and operated without getting the necessary permits. When has no comment on whether the purpose of draining the marsh is to graze cattle.
Wheat does point out, “Our firm did assist the owner in obtaining a road crossing permit for the pump discharge line prior to construction. Said permit was issued by the Parish.”
“Our firm Lonnie Harper & Associates in an engineering and surveying consulting firm located in Cameron Parish. We also assist private, commercial, and government entities in preparing, submitting, and acquiring environmental permits from various regulatory agencies. In this case, our firm was retained by the Owner to assist with the after-the-fact permit application,” said Wheat.
