15-year-old boy honored for saving father’s life

“It is hard to put into words exactly what you did,” Billy Vincent, with Acadian Ambulance, said. “It is truly amazing. CPR early recognition and activation of 911 makes the largest difference in survivability in individuals across the nation, across the globe, when it comes to cardiac arrest. This gentleman recognized that and called 911 in a timely fashion. he began CPR and gave this individual the best chance at life. He was revived in large part due to the efforts in which you have done. It makes a huge difference. The quicker you can get on the chest, the more time you give first responders to get there to give those advanced life-saving measures. I cannot thank you enough. On behalf of our community, our parish, our state, for the work that you did to save this individual. We would like to give you a Meritorious Service Award. We congratulate you in your wonderful efforts in saving a life. Thank you so much for what you have done.”